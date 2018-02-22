Digital Map Market – Business Development, Growth and Segment by Application 2018

This is a specialized and detailed study on the existing Digital Map Market. It examines the trends in the market as well as its forecast to 2025.

This report studies the global Digital Map market, analyzes and researches the Digital Map development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Apple

TomTom

Google

AutoNavi

Micello

NavInfo

HERE

Baidu Maps

WikiMapia

Yahoo

MapmyIndia

Bing Maps

WoNoBo

ArcGIS Online

GeoMapserver

Mappy

Inrix

MapQuest

Bhuvan

Magellan Navigation

Mapion

Zenrin

ViaMichelin

MapSherpa

NearMap

OpenStreetMap

Roadtrippers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paid Software

Free Software

Market segment by Application, Digital Map can be split into

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Digital Map

1.1 Digital Map Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Map Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Map Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Digital Map Market by Type

1.3.1 Paid Software

1.3.2 Free Software

1.4 Digital Map Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Personal Use

1.4.2 Commercial Use

2 Global Digital Map Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Map Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Apple

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 TomTom

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Google

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 AutoNavi

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Micello

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 NavInfo

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 HERE

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Baidu Maps

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 WikiMapia

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Yahoo

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 MapmyIndia

3.12 Bing Maps

3.13 WoNoBo

3.14 ArcGIS Online

3.15 GeoMapserver

3.16 Mappy

3.17 Inrix

3.18 MapQuest

3.19 Bhuvan

3.20 Magellan Navigation

3.21 Mapion

3.22 Zenrin

3.23 ViaMichelin

3.24 MapSherpa

3.25 NearMap

3.26 OpenStreetMap

3.27 Roadtrippers

…

