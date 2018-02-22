Chestnut Mountain Resort Offers Amazing Outdoor Fun Right in the Midwest

With its perfect Midwest location, Chestnut Mountain Resort offers a variety of activities just outside Chicago.

[GALENA, 22/2/2018] – Families in the Midwest don’t have to travel far to enjoy a vacation. Tourist facilities, such as the Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Utah, have made it possible for them to experience the great outdoors without wasting time on the road.

Chestnut Mountain Resort offers a variety of activities, no matter the time of year. Guests may go down their slopes during the winter or choose to have fun in the sun in the warm summer months.

Winter Wonderland in the Midwest

The resort has 19 slopes of different difficulties in the 3,500-foot property. The resort has access to Far Side Terrain, a 7-acre area of pristine powder that makes it the largest snow-covered terrain in the Midwest.

The resort offers professional skiing and snowboarding lessons. The Chestnut Mountain Ski School has 50 professional trainers available all year. Group lessons are done everyday from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm and private lessons are available by appointment.

Summertime Adventure

Just because the ice has melted, it doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Chestnut Mountain Resort offers a variety of summer activities as well.

Go barrel down the Alpine Slide, for example. The Alpine Slide, a 2,050-foot track next to the banks of the Mississippi river, allows thrill seekers to race down it via sleds and then returnto the top in ski lifts.

For the more adventurous, Chestnut Mountain Resort presents the Soaring Eagle Zipline. The zipline allows up to three people to traverse above the Upper Mississippi River Valley, causing an adrenaline rush and leaving them with an unforgettable experience.

For a more relaxed activity, the resort offers the Mississippi River cruise. The cruise lasts one and a half hours and goes down the majestic river, showcasing some of its natural wonders, like the wildlife, geographic features, and beautiful riverscapes.

About Chestnut Mountain Resort

Chestnut Mountain Resort is Galena’s and Chicago’s premier skiing and snowboarding resort. Ski Magazine has consistently rated it as a top Midwest skiing destination.

