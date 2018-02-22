Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch : It’s for the Dressy

Out of the box:

The Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch is a down-sized G-SHOCK under the G-STEEL lineup, measuring approximately 10% lesser in dimensions than other G-Steel models, yet retaining the existing layered guard structure and all the functions. Though the reduction is not huge, it is definitely dramatic; its module size allows constructing a thinner case that’s also more compact and therefore; lighter in weight. A good mix of resin, steel and urethane, the Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch provides an improved fit, lightening wrist-load over long-term wear.

Prime points:

• Layer Guard Structure.

• Double-layer bezel.

• Solar Powered.

• Forged parts in polymer composites and steel.

• Full-auto LED illumination.

• A refined, metallic finish.

In use:

The Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch provides outstanding readability whether it’s dark or bright. It endures daily needs of acts most painful – so much as to address a separate fashion trend of the new generation. The black-and-blue G-Steel – as the Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch is sometimes referred to in the circles – comes with a bit of a difference.

Things you’ll like:

• The Urethane band is not something the majority of the G-Steels carry. Stainless steel bands are the usual norm. It adds some svelte to its form. It is also termed Tough Resin. The new formulation gives the polymer composite material added toughness without bulking it up.

• Casio G-Shock Watches are always an advantage. The factory seal stays put for as long as you want. No battery changes, no hassles. The Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch is equipped with a Tough Solar movement and Neo-Brite lume on hands and large markers. LCDs for digital readings replace the sub-dials and do more than just running a stopwatch.

• Visibility factor for the additional data displayed has increased with the hands-shift feature. The hands move out from the line of vision temporarily, by demand. The double LED lights illuminate the dial and LCDs of the Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch impressively.

• Its smaller size doesn’t look oversized on any wrist. Other G-Steels are bigger. They call it the ‘wearable new-midsize’. The proportionally thinner case of the Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch sits better on smaller wrists and slips under shirt sleeves with ease for bigger ones.

• The Casio G-Shock Tough Solar Shock Resistant Alarm GST-S300G-1A2 Men’s Watch comes with an evolved version of the former layer- guard structure this time.

• The sophisticated metal finish of the Casio G-Shock Twin Sensor Men’s Watch is similar to that of the larger G-Steels.

