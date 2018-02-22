Capture the bliss of nature with Pristine Fire’s vibrant floral collection

Nature is beauty, it is wild, grand, complex and full of motivation. The mysterious shapes and colours of the natural world have won over artists of all kind, including jewellery brands. Pristine Fire unveils it floral baubles inspired by the striking elements of Mother Earth.

This lively collection by Pristine Fire boasts of classic mélange of jewellery, ranging from dainty bracelets, chic pendants, edgy stackable rings, sparkling statement earrings, and delicate nose pins, crafted with intricate floral patterns and embedded with dazzling diamonds set in white, yellow and rose gold. The gorgeous collection will continue to shine for you even when the seasonal flowers will wither away.

Inspired by the entrancing loveliness of flowers, Pristine Fire’s glowing jewellery collection is definitely the way drawing your heart. The multipurpose collection is curated for all types of woman, the statement trinkets for the party girl to designer elegant jewels for the assured lady– there is something in stored for everyone!

Pristine Fire jewellery has succeeded to duplicate the intense spirit of a full blossomed garden. Carved in artistic designs with leaves, daisies and many more. Nature inspired collection features the fragileness of flowers, the free-wheeling birds, butterflies and all the facts of a boundless garden moulded to make you feel beautiful.

For the women who love to play it simple and classy, a floral ring crafted in rose gold and embellished with diamonds is the perfect choice to make. Likewise, a fashionable yet elegant floral bracelet worn as daily wear or paired with just the right evening outfit will make your look stand out. Win-win indeed!

Pristine Fire recreates nature and foliage into beautiful jewellery. Take a dig at our scintillating range of floral jewellery at https://www.pristinefire.com/.