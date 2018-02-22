Azafran Organics aims to reach 10,000 retail outlets nationally over next 12 months

February 22, 2018: Azafran Innovacion Limited – an integrated personal care company is planning for a major expansion of its sales and distribution network over the next 12 months. Company aims to make its products available across 10,000 retail outlets nationally and expand through combination of modern retail stores, multi brand outlets, general trade and is also exploring tie-ups with major retail chains as part of its expansion strategy. The brand aims to be present in all metros, cities and towns with population of 20 lakh & above and penetrate in existing market.

Since its launch in 2015, the company has witnessed good growth for all its products and the brand is well accepted among customers for its quality. Azafran’s product lines are created using nature’s purest ingredients that are grown, harvested, extracted and processed at its own facilities. The brand offers a complete range of face care, body care, hair care anti-ageing and baby care products.

“We will grow our sales and distribution network through a combination of modern retail stores, multi brand outlets, general trade and are also exploring tie-ups with major retail brands as a part of our expansion strategy. Currently Azafran brand is available in 1,500 stores that include Aditya Birla Retail – More Megastore, Hypercity, SPAR and we aim to reach 10,000 stores nationally over the next 12 months. For this we will look to expand our network in metros, cities and towns with population of 20 lakh & above and penetrate in existing markets,” said Mr. T.R Suresh, Business Head, Azafran Innovacion Ltd.

The preference for organic skin care solutions like anti-acne, anti-ageing, anti-blemishes, anti-pollution, etc., is steadily increasing among the Indian consumers. Reports suggest that India’s natural and organic personal beauty care products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.27% during 2017–2022.

“In 2018, the company will focus on expanding its product portfolio in the existing verticals, launching new verticals and aggressive expanding its distribution network. Growing urbanization, rising concerns for health & safety, increasing go green consciousness and growing consumer awareness towards the hazards of synthetic chemicals has fuelled the demand for organic personal care products. A trend which originally started in the western markets is now picking up momentum in the India as well and we see a huge potential for organic products” said Mr. Elkana Ezekiel, Non Executive Director, Azafran Innovacion Ltd.

Azafran Innovacion Limited is a research oriented company based out of 40-hectare facility near Sanand, Ahmedabad which includes its own organic farms, large greenhouses, manufacturing facility and a dedicated R&D center. It has set up its completely integrated ‘Farm to Face’ model, perhaps the only one of its kind in the Indian organic skin care market addressing specific skin problems while maintaining the skin’s natural balance. The company has done extensive investments in R&D and a production facility certified by ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, WHO and GMP. It has been awarded the USDA, ECOCERT France stamp of approval.

Azafran offers innovative organic solutions for the Indian market. Azafran’s products are made from certified organic ingredients and does not contain synthetic chemicals, parabens, sulphates, artificial colors and fragrances.