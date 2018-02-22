Automotive Night Vision System Market 2018: Companies Overview, Market Size, Share, Growth

Automotive Night Vision System Market Research Report 2018: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecast To 2023.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Report of 111 pages explores comprehensive information on Automotive Night Vision System Market Technology, Components, Systems, Vehicle Type, and Region. Automotive night vision safety is a part of advanced safety systems. These are being implemented majorly in the high end passenger cars with the objective of reducing the number of automotive accidents and also to lessen the impact of accident on driver and passengers.

Globally Automotive Night Vision System Market is driven by factors such as advantage of Automotive Night Vision System visibility at night and even in bad weather conditions which is not possible by normal headlights of the vehicles. The increase in the awareness among customers for the purchase of vehicles with higher safety systems, is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

In Future demand of Automotive Night Vision System is expected to grow at growth rate of 11.5% globally. The market is further expected to experience huge potential during the forecast period with the integration of night vision systems with adaptive front lighting systems. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the high cost of technologies used in night vision systems such as sensitivity and infrared technology.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Companies Analyzed in report are: Delphi Automotive System Inc (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Continental AG (Germany), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Valeo (France), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems (U.S.). In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title. Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies.

Market Segmentation:

The global automotive night vision system market segments has been segmented based on technology, components, system, vehicle type and regions. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as Far Infrared (FIR) and Near Infrared (NIR). Amongst this, Near Infrared (NIR) is expected to dominate the global market by technology in 2016 in terms of market revenue. The growth of this segment is attributed to the advantages provided by this technology as it helps the driver see warmer living things just as clear as it can spot colder, dead animals or nonliving objects.

Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive night vision system market has been divided as four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the global variable valve timing market over the forecast period. The presence of major players of night vision systems such as Delphi Automotive System Inc., FLIR Systems and Magna International Inc., is further expected to drive the growth of the North America market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to the boom in the automobile industry in the region. Factors such as improving standard of living, growing per capita ownership of cars, and development of road infrastructure are to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Regulatory focus on improving road safety, is also expected to contribute in the automotive night vision system market.

Target Audience of Report:

This report mainly focuses on Automotive Night Vision System market Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users. Investment bankers and consultants with end user for Automotive Night Vision System market also analyzed. And finally Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities involved with Global Automotive Night Vision System market studied.

Global automotive night vision system market Research Insights:

The report for Global automotive night vision system market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

