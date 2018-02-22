Alphard Coin: A New Secured Additive Network To The Crypto Market

Alphard is another cryptocurrency added to the list. You have had a lot of experience in buying and selling Bitcoin. But now with the fluctuation in the value of Bitcoin, you need not worry much about it because you have the most affordable cryptocurrency which will stand as the best means of investment for you.

Alphard coin is the most secured blockchain platform to help you launch your own coin as well. This provides triple layer security which is the major key of Alphard coin making it convenient for all its customers to invest in the right way. This powers ICO and is the decentralized coin working in a pear to pear network.

We are very excited to take our initial token listing of Alphard Coin, which is a global crypto currency from United Kingdom being launched in March,2018. We take great pride to be a small part of this story which is likely to create history in near future.

Alphard Coin is built on its own block chain in a highly secured standard so that anyone who ventures their own coin can take the help of this platform to raise their market value with a low transition fee. Buying and selling cryptocurrency will now become a more easier and convenient method through Alphard Coin platform.

The ICO Coin Price of Alphard Coin is $2.48, and after completion the ICO price will be listed in the exchanges and this will incur the exchange price to be $5.

Let me give you the whole idea: Ones the coin is listed in the exchange for trading, after 6 months the price of the coin will be $50. With strong support from contributors, Alphard Coin will further expand its technology and hedge fund calibre trading tools for real time news, data and analysis on the crypto market.

Alphard coin is the being launched into the market to help customers resolve the long checkout process of transaction (It takes maximum 8 seconds per transaction) and with its core blockchain this is the most desirable crypto currency added to new ICO Projects.

It is used within the ICO eco-system to compensate and leverage the power of the crowd in a unique token for information eco system.

The interest for Aplhard is going to be very exciting and that is what we have anticipated recognizing the need for such a platform. Our mission is to give the customer an affordable yet a secured platform with faster transaction mode.

Interested parties can sign up to the Alphard Coin Exchange and learn more about Alphard Coin.