Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Overview

An alcoholic beverage is a drink having ethanol, generally recognized as alcohol. They are fermented from the sugars in grains, berries, fruits, and such other components as tubers, plant saps, milk, and honey. Alcoholic beverages are devoured across the world. The demand for these alcoholic beverages has altered in the past few years, taking into account the on/off premises consumption trends.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Growth Factors

A rise has been witnessed in the demand for the alcoholic beverages in the emerging countries, thereby further fueling the growth of the worldwide alcoholic beverages market. Few of the advantages of devouring alcohol in restricted amount are a decrease in threat of cardiovascular disease, avoidance of cold, whereas having red wine reduces the risk of heart diseases and burns fat. Further, the mounting request for premium alcoholic beverages is deemed to be one of the main impellers for the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. Attempts by the alcoholic beverage manufacturers for fortifying distribution channels and expansion of purchase channels, such as convenience stores & online stores, is also leading to the considerable market growth. Innovation and launch of the new product are also driving the growth of the alcoholic beverages market.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Segmentation

The worldwide alcoholic beverages market can be bifurcated on the basis of sale channel, packaging, product type, and region. The sales channel segment of the alcoholic beverages market can be categorized into specialty stores, modern trade, commercial, convenience stores, online retailers, hotels/bars/restaurants, and other retailing formats. The packaging segment of the market can be divided into glass bottles, plastic bottles, tins, and others. The product type segment of the alcoholic beverages market can be classified into spirits, beer, wine, and others. Regionally, the worldwide alcoholic beverages market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the global alcoholic beverages market owing to the rise in the young-adult population and variation in trend to the increased devouring of high-quality alcoholic beverages. Also, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to see the highest rise in demand for the alcoholic beverages in the coming period. The growth of the alcoholic beverages market in this region can be credited to the considerable rise in disposable income.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market: Competitive Players

Some of the leading players in the worldwide alcoholic beverages market include Craft Brew Alliance Inc., Diageo Plc., United Breweries Limited, Brown-Forman Corporation, The Boston Beer Company Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg A/S, The Wine Group LLC, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. Few other prominent players in the global alcoholic beverages market are Bacardi Limited, Halewood International Holdings Plc, DGB Pty Ltd., Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pty Ltd, Heineken Holding N.V., Bronco Wine Company, Accolade Wines Holdings Australia Pty Limited, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Constellation Brands Inc., and Pernod Ricard SA.

