Ablation Technology Market by Product & Application (Cardiovascular, Cancer, Pain Management, Orthopedics): US & Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2017-2025

This report studies the Thermal Ablation Devices market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Thermal Ablation Devices market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Thermal Ablation Devices market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Thermal Ablation Devices.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

The regions encompassed by this study are:

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

In terms of type the market is segmented into:

Radiofrequency Ablation

Laser/light Ablation

Microwave Ablation

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technologies

Ultrasound Ablation

Others

By Application the market covers:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Cancer/Tumor Ablation

Menorrhagia/Endometrial Ablation

Spinal Decompression and Denervation

Others

The top participants in the market are:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Covidien PLC

Endo Health Solutions, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

InSightec LTD/Elbit Imaging LTD

Johnson & Johnson

Microsulis Medical LTD

Solta Medical, Inc.

Syneron Medical LTD

Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.

