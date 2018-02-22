A news app to be launched by India Briefs for Android and iOS devices

New Delhi (India)

Startup India Briefs which is based in Bhopal, India is going to launch an innovative India Briefs news app for Android and iPhone users. This revolutionary news app will give you only authentic news from all over India and abroad with special emphasis on Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi.

In today’s progressive world, it is important to be updated on the current happenings and news from your area and the globe. However, recent reports on the fake news have made the need for authentic news apps very important. India Briefs aims to address this concern by covering only authentic news on its app.

India Briefs provides a very easy way to access news from all over the world from the free Android and iOS application. The U.S.P. of the app is anyone can be a guest journalist, and report their local happening. The app allows you to quickly see the news you are interested in using a streaming news feed and alerts sent in real time. It offers an extraordinary wealth of content: international, national and regional news, the latest news programming videos from credible news sources and news-based newsgroups.

India briefs news app allows the user to see latest global and regional information near you in an interface specifically adapted to your screen. Discover the general news, the sport, the files, the buzz, the facts, as well as motivational thoughts every day. By using India briefs app, enjoy a new reading experience and other advantages.

According to Fahad Siddiqui, CEO of India Briefs, “We present authentic news from various sources at one single place in both Hindi and English. Each news item is carefully curated and listed in just 60 words. This app saves a lot of time and effort for the user and keeps the user informed about the latest news happening in India and aboard.”

Fahad Siddiqui is an entrepreneur with over 2 years of experience in Content Writing, Digital Marketing, and Political Agendas.

India briefs will allow its users to find regional news, international news, thought of the day, jokes and a host of other useful information related to latest trends and happenings. You won’t miss the latest news in your area.

Fahad says, “A clear and easy to read interface is the highlight of India Briefs New App. We have a special section for news from Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. You can also share your articles and become a guest author with us.”

Some of the main features of the app include

• Real-time alerts

• Continuous important Newsfeeds

• Breaking news, grouped by topics and regions

• Categorized when opening the application or selection in the navigation menu

• Sharing news on social networks, Whatsapp groups and other major platforms

India Briefs will present a wide variety of content local news, magazines, expert advise, humor, discussions on politics only through top trusted news sources of the country. Get access to local and regional news anywhere in India and abroad, without geographical limitation, regardless of your place of residence or travel.

India Briefs news app is going to launch on 15th March 2018.