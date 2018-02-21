Video Streaming Market Revenue Analysis, Production and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Scenario:

Video streaming is real time viewing of the content over the internet. In video streaming, the content is sent in continuous stream of data and the user need not download it. The data can be played continuously as it arrives.

There is a rapid growth in cloud based video streaming market which is driving the market growth. The increasing popularity of online video streaming will continue to grow during the forecast period. Owing to this, the use of mobile phones has increased rapidly. This is due to the increasing use of social media platforms and digital mediums for various activities like marketing and branding.

The Video Streaming Market has been segmented on the basis of streaming type, platform, deployment, solution, service, revenue model and vertical. The solution segment is further bifurcated into pay TV, internet protocol television and over the top. Out of these, over the top (OTT) is projected to exhibit highest market growth rate during the forecast period and will dominate the video streaming market share.

The global video streaming market is expected to grow at approx. USD 82 Billion by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in video streaming market are – Netflix (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Ustream (U.S.), Amazon Web Service, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Apple , Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Hulu (U.S.), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3150

Segments:

Video streaming market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Streaming Type

Live Video Streaming

Non Linear Video Streaming

By Platform

Laptops and Desktops

Tablets and Smartphones

Smart TVs

Gaming Consoles

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Solution

Pay TV

Internet Protocol Television

Over The Top (OTT)

By Service

Training and Support

Consulting

Managed Services

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Rental

Advertisement

Retail

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of video streaming market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in video streaming market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Video streaming solution providers

Live streaming providers

On-demand streaming providers

Service providers

Platform vendors

Third party providers

Cloud service providers

Internet service providers

Application service providers

Technology providers

Study Objective of Video Streaming Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the video streaming market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of streaming type, platform, deployment, solution, service, revenue model and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for video streaming

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the video streaming

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/video-streaming-market-3150

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com