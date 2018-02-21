The 3rd Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair 2018 (GBF Asia 2018)

Date: August 16th-18th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex (Area A), Guangzhou, China

Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=en

About GBF ASIA

Last April, a staggering goal for EV development was unveiled by the Chinese government: by 2020 to have 2 million EVs on the roads, and by 2025 to have EVs account for at least 20% of the nation’s annual vehicle production and sales. Tied closely to the success of EV industry, China’s power battery market is predicted to take off anytime soon!

With such an vigorous market as its setting, GBF ASIA was first held in 2016, bringing together like-minded professionals from different parts of the world to meet, trade and share. GBF ASIA provides a real perspective on the state of global industry, future trends, business opportunities and innovations via an assortment of high-powered programs and a quality showcase of red-hot technology and cutting-edge solutions! To raise brand recognition and gain global reach, GBF ASIA is the place for battery key players to go!

Review of GBF Asia 2017

Spanning over 15,000 sq.m, GBF ASIA 2017 received over 12,000 person-time visitors and 237 exhibitors (up by 54.9%) such as Mikrouna, O-PA, Zeon, ULVAC, Keysight, Lishen, Highstar, OptimumNano, Sunwoda, HESSE, EV Meter, etc. The 55-people purchase group from Federation of Indian Small Scale Battery Associations and other buyers from leading enterprises like Microsoft, LG Chem, Jaguar Land Rover, Tesla Labs, TESLA Enerco Ltd, Roadmasters, Chrysler, etc were much impressed by the variety of EV batteries, lithium batteries and storage batteries.

Highlights of GBF ASIA 2018

30,000 Sqm |1000+ Booth | 500+Exhibitors | 35000+Visitors

Exhibition Scope

 Lithium Batteries

 Power Batteries, EVs & Parts.

 Supercapacitors

 Hydrogen Batteries & Hydrogen Fuel Cells

 Graphene Application

 Storage Battery

 Energy Storage Technology

Various exhibits to Headline the Show!

Battery and manufacturing equipment exhibitors are projected to maintain a overwhelming presence, while more active participation is expected from graphene, supercapacitor, and hydrogen fuel cell suppliers due to Chinese government’s strong attention to these sectors. Seeing more and more battery manufacturer is setting up their own EV production line, GBF ASIA will be adding EV to its exhibit range.

Global Media Partners to Help With Buyer Delegation Organization!

To reach out to global quality buyers, we partner with more than 100 worldwide professional media, including trade magazines, trade associations, websites, and etc, who earnestly recommend our show to their global readers, members and viewers through news release, e-mail blast, ads, and etc. Some resource-rich partners even pledge to help organize buyer groups for our show, such as Shenzhen Power Supply Technology Society, Industry-University-Institute Cooperation Innovation Alliance for Advanced Battery & Materials, Dongguan Lithium Battery Industry Association, and etc.

A Sneak Peek at Feature Exhibitors for 2018

CATL: Numbered among the world’s top 3 power battery sellers for 2 years on end.

OptimumNano: One of the foremost EV battery enterprises in China.

Lishen: A world leader in high-end lithium battery industry.

Yinlong: Ranked among China top 10 regarding electric bus sales in 2016.

HIGHSTAR: A time-honored battery manufacturer in China.

Sunwoda: China’s leading Li-ion battery module supplier.

Dynavolt Tech: A fast-growing high-tech enterprise specializing in lithium batteries, EVs, and lead batteries.

Concurrent Activities&Event:

 2018 Asia Power Battery & Energy Storage Summit

 The 10th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition 2018 (PV Guangzhou2018)

 The 8th Guangzhou international Power Products and Technology Exhibition ( Power Expo 2018)

 2018 Asia International New Energy Vehicle Manufacturing Industry Expo (EVI EXPO 2018)

 2018 Asia-Pacific Charging Piles Technology & Equipment Expo (CPE2018)

If you are interested in exhibiting or visiting, please let us know through the given contact below!

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Guangdong Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd

Organizing Committee: Aileen Chen

Email:grand.fi@grahw.com; Aileen2017@yeah.net

Tel: 86-20-29806525

Fax: 86-20-82579220

Wechat: 15089702986

Mobile/What ‘s App: +86 15089702986