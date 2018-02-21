Rental Homes In Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX/2018: Corpus Christi is a beautiful coastal city in Texas. If you are planning to shift there and are in search for rental home, then meet agents at The Rental Management Company. They offer some of the most beautiful rental homes in the city. There’s a wide array of rental home options on their MLS listing for clients to help them choose a home of their choice.

About The Company

A full-service real estate company, has been providing top notch professional services related to reservation and management of rental homes in addition to other property management services. They have been providing their services to people in North Padre Island, Corpus Christi and the surrounding years since 1988. The company boasts of 29 years of extensive knowledge and experience in the field of property management and real estate.

Rental Homes Offered By Them

The rental homes offered by them provide all basic amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Examples of these facilities are well-equipped kitchen, housekeeping services, laundry rooms, adequate parking, unlimited internet etc.

Those interested in bringing along their pets can do so by choosing pet friendly homes and condos from the listings. The company’s website has detailed descriptions of each type of rental home. Interested parties have to choose their preferences from the drop down menu and click on a thumbnail that piques their interest to get full details.

The well-furnished rental homes are ideal for family and work related getaways. There are also special discounts that can be availed on a weekly basis. The “Winter Texan Rates” are special rates for those planning to stay at the rental homes during winter.

Other Services

The company conducts a special tenant screening on the basis of certain parameters. They have a check and verification procedure to get sufficient information about the tenant. The company also emphasises on regular property inspections to ensure the property is in the best condition at all times. A 24/7 live answering service is provided to clients in case of any emergency.

For more information, feel free to pay a visit at 14613 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418. You can also, call at (361) 949-9050 or log on to http://www.rentalmgmt.com/