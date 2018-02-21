Radar Sports, LLC Offers Baseball Pitch Radar Guns for Precise Velocity Readings

Radar Sports, LLC, an Oceanside, NY-based company provides radar guns suitable for personal spring training and the little league.

[OCEANSIDE, 02/21/2018] – Radar Sports, LLC recognizes the value of velocity when it comes to perfecting the curveball or slurve. The New York-based radar gun specialist offers baseball radar guns that are applicable for training and stadium purposes.

The Right Tools for Training

Radar Sports, LLC provides accurate findings with baseball speed radar guns that can work for professional sports stat analysis and personal practice sessions. The company’s radar guns also come at different price points, supplying baseball enthusiasts with a radar gun suited to their needs.

The company says, “Rest assured that our radar guns for sale are available in several price brackets. Whether you’re looking for a simple velocity feedback or a multi-purpose radar gun, we have it. This tool will be crucial in gathering data about player performances and in developing new pitching strategies for the upcoming games.”

Radar Sports, LLC’s radar guns are also easy to operate. One press of the trigger is all it takes to get precise velocity readings.

But these baseball radar guns are also compatible with other sports that require speed measurement as part of the training.

Versatile Tools for Different Sports

Coaches and trainers alike can use radar guns in other sports, which include:

• Softball

• Hockey

• Lacrosse

• Soccer

• Tennis

• Golf

In addition, the brands in the company’s extensive collection are the best names in the radar gun industry. The company shares, “Popular brands amongst our sports customers include the portable Pocket Radar device for personal practice use, as well as the Jugs and Stalker Radar Gun for major league scouts and coaches.”

