Palm Valley Women’s Care Opens New Convenient Phoenix Ob-Gyn Office

Palm Valley Women’s Care, leading Arizona Ob-Gyn with additional offices in Goodyear and Laveen, has announced it will relocate its office in Avondale to a new, more convenient office in Phoenix.

Phoenix-Mesa, AZ – According to Miles Howard, M.D., the move was necessitated by the opportunity to provide more a convenient location across the street from the Banner Estrella Hospital. “Our new Phoenix location extends Palm Valley Women’s Care mission of delivering extraordinary care to the women of the Phoenix area,” said Dr. Howard. “Our new location will support our continued growth and expansion and underscores our commitment to our patients.”

Dr. Howard and Dr. Sun will be seeing patients at the new Phoenix office, located at 9130 W Thomas Rd Ste. A108 Phoenix, AZ 85037. The location’s main phone number will remain the same as the current Avondale location – (623) 433-0106. The Avondale office will close. The new Palm Valley Phoenix location will be offering ultrasounds as well as in-office procedures.

The obstetrics and gynecology professionals at Palm Valley Women’s Care want our patients to be informed decision makers and fully understand any health issues you face. We know how hectic life can be and are committed to making our practice convenient and accessible. We want you to feel confident that when you choose Palm Valley Women’s Care, you’re working with doctors and other professionals who are qualified, experienced and caring. We aim to provide personalized care to women and where appropriate, to their partners. We want to offer the latest technology and cost effective related medical services. Our goal isto provide patients and their family with a friendly and comfortable atmosphere, and build strong relationships between patient, doctor and staff.

About Palm Valley Women’s Care

All our professionals at Palm Valley Women’s Care maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends in obstetrics and gynecology.

