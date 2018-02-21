LED Equipped’s Product Range Makes Driving at Night Safer for Car and Truck Drivers

Certain conditions that occur in the nighttime make driving at night more dangerous than any other time of the day. LED Equipped offers a robust catalog of advanced LED lighting solutions that enhance driver safety at night.

According to a study by the National Safety Council, the risk of encountering an accident on the road at night is three times greater than any other time of the day.

Increased Fatality at Night

Many factors contribute to making nighttime driving dangerous, including fatigue, compromised vision, impaired drivers, shorter days, and rush hour.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information says, moreover, that poor ability to see well in low-light conditions can also be a contributing factor to the occurrence of fatal injuries after dark. Experts say that the eyes process information based on low luminance, and the process is slower for low-contrast targets than high-contrast bright targets.

To prevent the occurrence of road accidents at night, experts recommend annual vision exams as well as to limit driving to daytime hours, among other precautions.

Making Roads Safer

For drivers who need to travel at night, count on LED Equipped. The company helps make roads safer for car and truck drivers especially at night with a comprehensive range of top-grade LED lighting solutions.

The company’s products offer greater visibility in the nighttime as these use state-of-the-art optics that deliver significantly brighter LED lights. These products are easy to install and use, so drivers can effortlessly mount these products on their vehicles to enhance visibility in darker roads or easily send signals in emergency cases.

The company’s catalog caters to a wide range of vehicles including trailers, ambulances, police mobiles, and even recovery and rescue vehicles.

