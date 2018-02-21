Learning Never Stops with The Friedman Group’s Online Learning Solutions

The Friedman Group offers clients with online and mobile retail training courses for smooth employee training and better customer experience.

[LENEXA, 2/21/2018]—The retail industry continues to change according to the behavior of its customers, and The Friedman Group’s online learning solutions are equipped to address them. With over 35 years of retail training experience, they understand what it takes to help drive sales up and improve customer experience.

Basic retail employee training is just not enough, and that is what their retail experts are here for.

Online Learning Solutions

A company’s products do not sell themselves. No matter how enticing they may be, customers will still need to be convinced that buying that product is worth their time and money. That’s where retail employees come in.

With the right training, they will be able to make the purchase a good experience for the customer that they’ll want to come back, which is The Friedman Group’s goal. Their courses include:

• Sales Associate training courses – These courses are meant to provide retail employees with all the tools and techniques needed to convince customers to buy their products.

• Management and Operation training courses – The employees on the floor are not the only ones in need of training. Managers will also need to learn how to manage those under them properly.

• Store Meeting Series – Online and mobile courses are one of the best ways to training employees. However, not everything can be learned or understood through a computer screen. Meetups and training sessions can go a long way in improving the retail store staff’s approach to customers.

About The Friedman Group

With headquarters in Kansas, The Friedman Group has expanded worldwide with offices found in different parts of the globe. The company believes that training one’s staff is one of the most important things an employee should do, which is why it has used over three decades of experience to put together extensive training courses.

It has represented over 150,000 companies, trained over 5,000,000 retailers, and achieved a 5 to 50 percent increase in sales with a satisfaction rate of 100%. The numbers show that The Friedman Group is the best at what it does.

For more information, visit https://www.thefriedmangroup.com/

