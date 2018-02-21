IPBC: a new platform with built-in cryptocurrency

IPBC (Inter-Planetary Broadcast Coin) aims to disrupt traditional video sharing platforms with a blockchain-based payment system that rewards creators for fair use.

IPBC.io, a Tenerife-based software development company, has announced the launch of an open video sharing platform, IPBC, with a unique revenue model based on integrated cryptocurrency.

Distribution of content on the IPBC platform is based on a revenue share model, designed to bene?t both consumers and copyright holders. IPBC aims to empower creators by offering a payment solution powered by its own cryptocurrency, IPBC coin. Users can participate in the payment ecosystem via a browser-based miner, the profits of which will be used to pay copyright holders based on how often their content is viewed.

The monetization system also rewards users by allowing free viewing and sharing of content without advertising. According to the company’s whitepaper, 90% of the mining pro?ts will be shared between content creators and users, with the remaining 10% used to generate revenue for IPBC.io.

Saber Maram, the Co-Founder and CEO of the company defines the vision of IPBC to be a “worldwide innovative platform, in which performance and reward for copyright are brought to a new fair use level. In the future, this reward will no longer depend on your location, advertising companies, data service providers or arbitrary decisions.”

“With IPBC, the content owner has direct contact with the market and its users. It is only this market that decides who gets paid, for what data and how high the payment will be. There is no more hierarchy to sort the service data providers, the portals or any other commercial entity.”

The mining pool itself has been designed to be completely transparent. It will only be available to logged in users who have given their explicit consent to the operation.

Main features of IPBC include:

IPBC Website – web portal and search engine

Cryptomining as a payment system.

Video portal through the IPFS network.

Broadcasting through P2P and IPFS connections.

Remote control through WebRTC and direct connection.

Future development include a built-in meta tag based search engine as well as a pattern proof checking system, which allows copyright holders to submit as well as claim ownership of their content.

