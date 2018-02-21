Industrial Control For Process Manufacturing Market Worth Will Reach US$96.20 Billion till year 2020

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Industrial Control For Process Manufacturing Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Process manufacturing industries primarily includes chemical, healthcare, oil & gas, food & beverages and power among others. These industries employ different methods or processes to produce end products. Industrial control for process manufacturing solutions is aimed to carry out these methods and activities efficiently and consistently. Moreover, industrial control for process manufacturing systems is capable of controlling, monitoring and measuring manufacturing activities and processes. The major factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand for consistent or uniform end products in process industries. Distributed control system (DCS), Programmable logic controller (PLC) supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES) are used to customize manufacturing procedures for efficient utilization of resources in process industries. Moreover, these solutions provide flexibility in manufacturing procedures by easy customization features. Additionally need for reducing downtime and rising safety and security concern of machineries installed in industries is driving the demand for industrial control for process manufacturing.

The industrial control for process manufacturing market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing expenditure on infrastructure in power and oil & gas sector in emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil. Additionally need for automation in various industries such as oil & gas, power, food & beverages and chemical is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, safety and security in power, oil & gas and chemical to avoid industrial accidents is driving the demand for industrial controls for process manufacturing solutions. The major factor restraining the growth of this market is due to the stagnant growth in North America and Europe region. However opportunities exist in re-engineering of industrial controls with advanced industrial controls for process manufacturing in these regions. Increasing complexities in manufacturing processes is leading to demand for advanced industrial control for process manufacturing solutions. Key players in this market are constantly focusing on research and development activities to meet the rising demand for advanced controls from users. Rising number of industries in Asia Pacific and RoW region is paving new opportunities for new and existing players in the market.

Power, chemical and oil & gas sectors are major contributors to the global industrial control for process manufacturing market. Capability of DCS and SCADA solutions for real time monitoring and controlling of manufacturing facilities is boosting the overall market growth. Moreover, reduction in wastage of raw materials in process industries is driving the demand for industrial controls for process manufacturing solutions. However, threat from cyber attack and security issues is retraining the growth of SCADA and DCS solutions.

This market research study analyzes the industrial control for process manufacturing market globally and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2015 to 2021. It recognizes the drivers, restraints and opportunities affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period.

The report segments the market on the basis of geography as Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on the technology, which include distributed control systems (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC) and manufacturing execution systems (MES). It also segments the market on the basis of application as chemical, healthcare, oil & gas, food & beverages, power and textiles. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of the industrial control for process manufacturing market, we have given key market trends. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and the recent developments in the field of industrial control for process manufacturing. Major market participants profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Emersion Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric S.E and Siemens AG among others.

Industrial Control for Process Manufacturing Market: By Technology

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Industrial Control for Process Manufacturing Market: By Application

Chemicals

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Power

Textiles

Industrial Control for Process Manufacturing Market: By Geography

Americas

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

