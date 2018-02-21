In-depth Analysis and Forecast of the Vendor Sourcing and Management Market on the Global as well as Regional Level (2016 – 2024)

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Vendor Sourcing and Management Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Vendor sourcing and management is the process of procuring, evaluating and engaging vendors for acquiring services and goods by continuously reviewing current needs against purchasing opportunities. It is a systematic approach for optimizing organizations supply base there by improving the overall value proposition. It enables organizations to realize optimum value by ensuring compliance, controlling costs, quality, and mitigating risks. Moreover, it also supports management of billing and shipping activities, thereby reducing billing and shipping errors and enhanced bill processing. High demand for vendor sourcing and management in large scale organizations is witnessed due to development and deployment of sophisticated e-procurement platforms that supports automation of manual processes and improvement of compliance management.

Sourcing and management for IoT, bimodal sourcing and new outsourcing pricing models with cloud services are the major factors boosting the market growth. The other factors contributing to the growth of vendor sourcing and management market are need of better management of internal compliance, need for better visibility in sourcing related data, centralization of vendor procurement processes, globalization, and increasing demand for vendor sourcing and management software tools in financial sector. However, with organizations expanding their line of business, design complexity and time consumption of vendor sourcing and management tools is restraining the market growth. Also, management of manual activities along with supplier evaluation and selection is further hindering the vendor sourcing and management market growth. The adoption of e-procurement system, Request for Proposal (RFP) systems, demand for automation of sourcing and management processes is expected to create growth opportunities for vendors operating in the vendor sourcing and management market during the forecast period..

The global vendor sourcing and management market is segmented based on end-use adoption, deployment type, services and geography. In terms of end-use adoption, the global vendor sourcing and management market is segmented into IT and telecommunication industry, business, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry, retail industry, manufacturing industries and others. The other segment includes healthcare, energy and power, and travel and logistics industries. Based on deployment type, the global vendor sourcing and management market is segmented into on-premise vendor sourcing and management software systems and cloud based vendor sourcing and procurement software systems. Additionally, on the basis of services the vendor sourcing and management market is segmented as vendor relationship management, vendor management, service delivery management, vendor performance management services, sourcing analytics, vendor procurement services, vendor risk management services, vendor quality management services, shared services management and vendor performance management. Moreover, in terms of geographic regions the global vendor sourcing and management market is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and South America. North America and Asia Pacific is expected to show sustainable growth due to growth in the adoption of vendor management software tools and focus on improving overall process efficiency. Moreover, Middle East, Africa and Europe are expected to show moderate growth in vendor sourcing and management market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for service delivery management and vendor procurement management from large organizations.

The key players in global vendor sourcing and management market are concentrating on development of vendor management software tools to encounter the rising demand for vendor sourcing and management solutions from the consumers. Some of the key players operating in vendor sourcing and management market are Tipalti Solutions Ltd., Aruvio, Inc., Bravo Solution SPA, Determine Inc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Technology and Business Integrators, Inc., Infinitive, CobbleStone Systems Corp. and Cognizant Technology Solutions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

