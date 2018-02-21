In-depth Analysis and Forecast of the Software Construction Components Market on the Global as well as Regional Level (2016 – 2024)

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Software Construction Components Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Software construction components refer to the loosely coupled individual components which are consolidated into a larger software system. In terms of engineering disciplines, software construction with the fragmented components is known as component-based software engineering (CBSE). These components may be in the form of a software package, a web service, resource or a module that comprises of related data or functions. In order to exist autonomously, components take the form of objects or a collection of objects in the source programming language which can be Java, C++, or .NET. Components from a pre-constructed software are independently extracted and sold separately by the software developers themselves or through third-parties to aid in building a new software system. The main purpose of component based software construction is reusability in other software systems for construction and upgrading of existing software systems. CBSE enables comparatively shorter turn-around time to market for developing companies enabling them to invest time in the development of more software applications, thus facilitating in the growth of the software market.

Increasing demand for new applications with augmented features and customization capabilities are rendering software development companies with an acute lack of time. This is leading software developers to use CBSE as a means to save time and provide quick customization capabilities. Also, increasing development and maintenance costs in the software industry are the major drivers identified for the software construction components market. The advent of internet of things (IoT) has made software development a larger and complex process. The need for reducing complexity and increasing productivity is strengthening the growth of the software construction components market. However, the time required to develop the components and the trustworthiness of these components are the major challenges tackled by the market. The rapidly emerging market for IoT is expected to open up numerous opportunities for the software construction components market as software development is anticipated to rise as a consequence of IoT penetration.

The global software construction component market can be segmented on the basis of component model, level of reuse, composition type, enterprise and geography. Based on component model, the market can be divided into Component Object Model (COM) model, Enterprise JavaBeans (EJB) model, .NET model, Common Object Request Broker Architecture (CORBA) component Model and Service Component Architecture (SCA). According to level of reuse, the software construction component market is segregated into code level components, entire applications, analysis level products and design level products. Depending on composition types, the market is segmented into sequential composition, hierarchical composition and additive composition. Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Based on geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the leading players in the software construction components market are International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sybase (SAP), MTW Solutions, ComponentSource, Inc., GrapeCity Inc., ASG Technologies, Infragistics, Inc., Developer Express Inc., Syncfusion, Progress Software Corporation, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Rogue Wave Software, Inc. and , ABB Group.

