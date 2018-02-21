Highest Commission Paying Affiliate Program launched by Ornate Jewels

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA (February 14, 2018) – Every woman has a great passion for the jewelry as it is the essential part of life now, while surfing on social network we found one more affiliate program that is Ornate Jewels Affiliate Program, were they are pretending to be one of the Highest Paying Commission Affiliate program with unique features to increase affiliate commissions on each product sales as well as we can also get the commission on direct and indirect referrals sales under 2 level deep which will surely increase individual earning. It’s not MLM company were every member need to make the pair to get the commission. As compared to Amazon Affiliate Program, Ornate Jewels introduced 2 Level deep product selling commission distribution which make ornate affiliate program distinct from others in the e-commerce world.

Ornate Jewels Affiliate Program is launched on 14th Feb 2018 and started promotional offer for new affiliate members where every new member will get Rs 100 signup bonus, also one most important thing that you don’t need to own website or blog to be a part of Ornate Jewels Affiliate Program. Anyone can join as affiliate associate and promote their affiliate link via any medium like email marketing, social networking sites, SMS etc.

About WOW OVERSEAS PRIVATE LIMITED (OPC):

WOW Overseas Pvt. Ltd. aims at providing the purest form i.e. 925 Sterling silver jewelry and 18K Gold Plated jewelry. It is the fastest growing online jewelry store in India having its head office at Pune and providing free shipping all over India. It has unique designs of trendy jewelry providing the products at affordable prices satisfying all the needs of the customers.

For more information, please visit http://www.ornateaffiliate.com

Media Contact:

Company Name – WOW OVERSEAS PRIVATE LIMITED (OPC)

Owner Name – Mrs. Shilpi Luthra

Phone No. – +91 8600718666

Email Id – admin@ornatejewels.com

Address – Bungalow 32, Sai Niwas Co-op Hsg Society, Undri, Pune 411060 Maharashtra, India