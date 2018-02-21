Golden Bridge Rectangle Diamonds celebrates the virtuosity of Art Deco design genius

The Golden Bridge Rectangle Diamonds sees Corum elevate artistic craftsmanship to a sublime level in order to embellish and breathe life into its Art Deco design.

It all began with the Métiers d’Art, then Corum invented the Métiers d’Art…Deco. This subtle combination is embodied in the unique Golden Bridge Rectangle Diamonds. The original model, has been given a new lease of life thanks to a combination of Artistic Crafts that celebrate the power of its Art Deco design.

First, the art of setting. Corum has chosen different diamond shapes that each moulds and enhances the piece’s Art Deco design. Baguette-cut diamonds set the bezel of the Golden Bridge Rectangle. The rectangular cut of the stone also serves to perfectly highlight the identical form of the bezel. Whilst, the arches on both sides of the movement, as well as the horns with their subtly curved profile are set with round cut diamonds. Here and there, the diamonds are sculpted to individually highlight each line of the Golden Bridge Rectangle.

Next, the skeletonised details grace the piece with luminosity. The artistic craft applied to each component allows the brilliance of the surrounding diamonds to pass through.

It is then the sculpture that gives depth to the Golden Bridge Rectangle. Each index is individually carved into a mass of gold to form the Roman numerals present along the dial-side of the piece. This body detaches with the natural intensity of a movement which, on the other hand, unfolds along the length and stands out for its delicacy.

And lastly, the engraving gives the Golden Bridge Rectangle an exceptional splendour. For Corum, it was a clear choice to feature a single bridge crossing the Golden Bridge; true to the brand’s signature style and a unique Fine Watchmaking creation. By applying a discreet floral engraving enriched with the name of the brand, Corum signs a prestigious composition whose consistency highlights the power of the Art Deco style from every angle and each reflection.

SPECIFICATIONS

CORUM BRIDGES GOLDEN BRIDGE RECTANGLE

B113/03306 – 113.050.69/0F01 MX69G

WATCH

Watch Name: CORUM BRIDGES GOLDEN BRIDGE RECTANGLE

Availability: Limited Edition: 10 piece(s)

CASE

Shape: Rectangular

Dimension: 29.50 x 42.20

Thickness: 9.30 mm

Case material: 18kt white gold • 69 Baguette diamonds • 4,00 ct

118 Round diamonds • 1,57 ct

Crown material: 18kt white gold

Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Screwed in open back cover in 18kt white gold with glare proof sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 30 meters / 3 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Baton • Faceted • Blue varnish

BRACELET

Material: Alligator leather

Colours: Black

Interhorn/Buckle: 22/18 mm

Buckle type: Triple folding clasp

Buckle material: 18kt white gold

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 113

Winding system: Manual

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 40 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 14 3/4”’ x 5”’

Rubies: 19

Movement finishes: Bridges and plate in 18kt gold •

CORUM logo engraved on the bridge

DIAL

Material: 18kt gold 42 Baguette diamonds • 0,48 ct

59 Round diamonds • 0,16 ct