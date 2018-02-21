Global Membrane Chemicals Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2020

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Membrane Chemicals Market“

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/173

Membrane chemicals are the variants of specialty chemicals that are formulated to treat a vast range of RO/UF/NF/MF membrane foulants and scalants. In water intensive industries such as power, chemical, F&B, etc., demand for process water is outstripping the supply, due to which these industries have to recycle the wastewater to meet their daily operational requirements. Membranes are leveraged across various industries to eliminate these contaminants. Though membranes are highly effective in filtering solids and other water impurities, deposition of these impurities negatively impacts the performance of membranes. It in turn leads to high capital costs of membrane maintenance. Business everywhere are facing the similar challenges. Membrane chemicals is seen as the most potential water treatment solutions that not only reduces operational costs of membranes but also enhances the durability of these membranes and system performance in commercial and industrial applications.

The global membrane market was worth US $ 1013.8 million in 2013 and is expected to register CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2014 and 2020. Rise in demand for process water across various end-use industries and increase in demand for effective solutions to prevent membrane fouling and scaling are the major driving forces behind the vertical surge of membrane chemicals market. Water intensive industries power and chemical is anticipated to collectively capture 30% of market volume by 2020, an increase of 200 basis points from 2014. Dynamic growth in industrial production in emerging economies coupled with cost effectiveness of membrane chemicals are macroeconomic drivers for membrane chemicals.

Based on the different types of scaling and fouling agents, various types of membrane chemical products such as antiscalants, antifoulants, pH adjusters, dechlorinants and biocides are available in the market. The membrane chemical market has witnessed diversified trends across different regions including North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Latin America. Among key regions for membrane chemicals, APAC is projected to witness impressive growth in membrane chemicals market.

For More Info about This Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/membrane-chemicals-market

Membrane demand in North America region will see a surge in membrane chemicals due to rising demand from end-use industries. Wastewater treatment is an important end-use industry. While major share of revenue is projected to come from wastewater treatment, food and beverages is expected to witness highest CAGR in between FY 2014 and 2020 for membrane chemicals in North America. Due to relatively matured market characteristic, demand for membrane chemicals in North America and Western Europe is expected to remain sluggish during the forecast period.

Though North America retains the title of being largest market both in terms of revenue and volume is projected to considerably lose its market share to emerging economies of APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is the most promising region in terms of market opportunities for membrane chemicals. Exponential demand for power and chemicals along with growing processed food market in APAC region are the major drivers behind growth of membrane chemical market. By fiscal year (FY) 2017, APAC is expected to overtake the North America in terms of both market value and volume.

Next prominent market for membrane chemical is MEA. Concentration of prominent end-use industries of membrane chemicals such as oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical and desalination surfaced MEA as a good market base for membrane chemical industries. Almost 60% of desalination plant utilizes RO membrane which offers good market prospects for membrane chemicals in MEA. It is projected that desalination market in MEA will register double digit growth.

Key players in the membrane chemicals market are BWA Water Additives, Lenntech, Kemira, Genesys International, and GE Power & Water.

Inquire about This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/173

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/