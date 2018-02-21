Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is a next generation technology or 3D animated persona which delivers the voice based or text based information via mobile phones, tablets, PCs or kiosk. Intelligent virtual assistant can respond to emails, schedule meetings, and remind you about upcoming tasks and so on. With the development in the technology, intelligent virtual assistant market is seeing a tremendous opportunities in the upcoming years. Currently, intelligent virtual assistant market has been valued at US high billion which is expected to reach market size of US high billion by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of high.

Key players:

Nuance Communications (U.S.),

Anboto (Spain),

Google (U.S.),

eGain (U.S.),

CX Company (Netherlands),

ViClone (Spain),

Inbenta (U.S.),

GetAbby (U.S.),

Creative Virtual (U.K.),

Next IT (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1147

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology: Text-to-speech and Speech recognition.

Segmentation by Application: Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, E-Commerce, Aerospace, IT among others.

Segmentation by End User: Individual, small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of intelligent virtual assistant with the market share of high. Technological advancement in North American countries is some key drivers for this market. Europe stands as second biggest market for IPA with the market share of high. The market size of IPA in Europe region has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market where APAC has witnessed CAGR of high which is very high. It is expected that APAC will dominate the market of intelligent virtual assistant by the end of forecasted period.

Industry News:

In May 2016, Google unveils its Google Assistant, a new intelligent virtual assistant that can help in daily routine.

In April 2016, Nuance Communications announced that Nina virtual assistant helping Swedbank customers like a human.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas:

North America

US

Canada

Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific:

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-virtual-assistant-market-1147

Study Objective of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by application verticals, by end user and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

The Middle East & Africa:

The report for Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com