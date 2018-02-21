Global Digital Manufacturing Market information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Digital Manufacturing Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In today’s scenario, companies need to have a cutting edge technology in order to withstand the market competition. Digital manufacturing refers to the use of computer technology to integrate tools such as simulation, 3D visualization and analytics in order to create layout of product manufacturing process. Digital manufacturing is a subset of product lifecycle management (PLM) which improves overall production efficiency. It provides and supports process planning, factory modeling, visualization and simulation of operations, human factor analysis and collaborative communication. This allows manufacturing engineers to create a complete definition of the manufacturing processes such as tooling, work centers, assembly lines and resources in a virtual environment. It helps to effectively plan the processes before being production of products. Digital manufacturing takes feedback from actual production operations and include it into the new product design process, allowing companies to design and arrange production line during the planning of factory layout.

The rapid growth in PLM is expected to boost investments in digital manufacturing. Digital manufacturing improves production efficiency and reduces time to market for a product. It also helps company to plan and train manpower in advance. Further, it can also validate robotics and automation programs virtually. Digital manufacturing allows part manufacturing processes to be optimized within a managed environment. This will help companies to utilize its resources in efficient manner and decrease production cost considerably. Digital manufacturing allows to execute production processes by comparing real-time to lifecycle data. Digital manufacturing can be used to facilitate lean and flexible manufacturing by providing a graphical environment to analyze dimensional variation.

But on the other hand, high initial investment is a major constraint for this technology which is hampering the investments from small and medium size companies into digital manufacturing technology. The dependence on external enterprise partners for digital manufacturing implementation is a concern for companies as it affects their net profitability.

Digital manufacturing has seen more adoption in the developed economies such as North America and Europe and some parts of Asia Pacific. Emerging economies such as China and India will witness a greater adoption of digital manufacturing during the coming years. Industrial sectors such as Aerospace, defense and automotive have a wide range of application for digital manufacturing solutions. For example, an automotive manufacturer can design the entire manufacturing process in digital manufacturing software at the same time when car designers are designing the next vehicle. Because of this, manufacturing engineers are able to provide immediate feedback to designers, if there are any constraints in the part manufacturability. Therefore, the application of digital manufacturing will be helpful to sectors which contain long production processes and need advance planning. Other industrial sectors such as transportation, consumer packaged goods, hi-tech electronics and industrial machinery are increasingly adopting digital manufacturing. The application of digital manufacturing will increase during end of this decade as more and more companies look to decrease lead time and boost profitability.

Some of the key companies involved in providing digital manufacturing services are Dassault Systemes, Mentor Graphics Corporation, Parametric Technology Corporation Inc, SAP SE, Cogiscan Inc, Krontime SL, TATA Consultancy Services, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc., and Aras Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

