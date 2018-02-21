Form Direct Offers Cost-Efficient Concrete Reinforcing Mesh

Form Direct, an Australia-based concrete materials supplier, provides concrete reinforcing mesh for residential and industrial construction. The company’s products offer ease of use and durability to concrete construction workers.

[QUEENSLAND, 22/2/2018] – Construction workers can now work efficiently and cut labour costs with concrete reinforcing mesh from Form Direct. Made of welded, prefabricated steel wires, the supplier’s concrete reinforcing mesh comes in various types of panels that deliver reliable high-performance and boost productivity.

Types of Reinforcing Concrete Mesh Panels

Concrete reinforcing mesh from Form Direct is available in three types: rectangular mesh sheet, square mesh and trench mesh.

The rectangular mesh sheet can be used to reinforce concrete floors, driveways, pavements and patio slabs. With a 6×2.4 metre mesh spacing, this type of panel is suitable for thin concrete elements requiring large areas of lateral or horizontal strength.

The versatile square mesh can be used for ground slabs, suspended slabs and walls. It is a general multi-purpose mesh suitable for most concrete projects.

Finally, the trench mesh panels are ideal for both industrial and residential applications. With three to four main bars, this type of mesh comes in 8, 11 and 12-millimetre sizes suitable for narrower structures like footings and beams.

Boosting Productivity with a Hassle-Free Experience

Concrete reinforcement mesh is effective in reducing the risk of holes and inconsistencies in reinforcement. Since the bars are welded together, they are less likely to bend even during optimal use.

Using concrete reinforcement mesh also boosts productivity because it requires minimal setup time, allowing more time for revenue-generating operations. The steel fabric is also generally easy to manoeuvre once it is in position.

Ready-Made Quality Products

Form Direct quickly responds to client demands with on-hand products in its inventory. It carries over a hundred tonnes of reinforcing mesh ready to be shipped to customers.

“Should you need more, we have in-house schedulers and a cutting and bending production line to fulfil your requirements,” Form Direct writes.

About Form Direct

Form Direct is a Queensland-based company that specialises in the supply of quality equipment and materials for the concrete building industry. All their products are carefully selected and backed with relevant manufacturers’ warranties that ensure reliability and efficiency for customers.

