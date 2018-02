Food Logistics Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

The latest report on Food Logistics Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Food Logistics Market by transportation mode (airways, railways, roadways and seaways) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Food Logistics such as North America, aEurope, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Segment Covered

The report on global food logistics market cover transportation mode segment. On the basis of product type the global food logistics market is categorized into coffee, tea, and vegetable oil, fish, shellfish, and meat, vegetables, fruit, and nuts, cereals, bakery, and dairy products. On the basis of transportation mode the global food logistics market is categorized into airways, railways, roadways and seaways.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food logistics market such as, Americold Logistics, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, Schneider National, CaseStack, A.N. Deringer, Echo Global Logistics, Evans Distribution, Hellmann Perishable Logistics, Matson Logistics and Odyssey Logistics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global food logistics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food logistics market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the food logistics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food logistics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

