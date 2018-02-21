E-Coli Testing Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

The report on E-Coli Testing Market by d users (clinical and environmental), by testing (clinical testing include (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and other) and environmental testing include (bottled water suppliers, home & drinking water suppliers and other) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global E-Coli Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 6.0% to 6.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The increasing number of diarrhoea cases across the world is driving the growth of global e-coli testing market. The emergence of new end-users of bacteria, which are drug resistant provide boost to the e-coli testing tag market. The improved support from governments for e-coli testing is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. In the environment water testing segment, technological advancements and the polymerase chain reaction tests are providing growth opportunities to the major players in the market. The increasing cost involved in the enzyme substrate tests are restraining the growth of the e-coli testing industry slightly. Moreover, the presence of the government and other major sponsors in the market are expected to provide market barriers for the new players in the global E-Coli testing market during the forecast period. The increasing number of e-coli infections and emergence of new technologies are attracting new players to the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/48

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global e-coli testing market by end users, testing methods and region. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as clinical and environmental. Clinical end users include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and physicians’ offices. Environmental end users include bottled water suppliers, home & drinking water suppliers, government agencies, wastewater treatment organisations and others. Further, based on testing methods, the market is segmented as clinical testing and environmental testing. Clinical testing includes enzyme immunoassays, polymerase chain reaction tests and some others. Environmental testing includes enzyme substrate methods, membrane filtration, and multiple tube fermentation.

Make an Enquiry:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/48

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). North America leads the global e-coli testing market as there is significant government funding in the healthcare system. The U.S. drives the North American market with the introduction of advanced testing technologies. After the outbreaks of E-coli infections in certain countries during the early part of this decade, the European market has become stable. France, Germany and UK are the major countries that drive the European e-coli testing market, as there is an emphasis to curtail any further major E-coli outbreaks. Increasing water pollution in countries such as China and India are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific e-coli testing market. Moreover, the presence of huge population in the region have prompted several major players to invest and expand in the Asia-Pacific region. Governments in the region are spreading awareness about E-Coli infections and it is helping the market to grow. In Africa, the presence water borne and food borne e-coli infections in developing and developed countries are expected to drive the e-coli testing market. Latin American e-coli testing market is also expected to experience growth during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bureau Veritas SA, Enzo Life sciences Inc, Eurofins Scientific SE, F.Hoffmann-LaRoche Ltd, HyServe GmbH & Co KG, Idexx Laboratories, SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Click the Below Full Report Link:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/e-coli_testing_market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of e-coli testing globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of e-coli testing. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the e-coli testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.