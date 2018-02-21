Drug Eluting Beads Market: Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry

Drug eluting bead is a therapy for the treatment of hypervascuarized tumours. Drug eluting bead allows for embolization and local release of chemotherapy in the treatment of hepatic malignancy through the intra-arterial delivery of microscopes. Drug eluting bead provides an alternative therapeutic option in unresectable tumours. Drug eluting beads are widely used in primary and liver dominant metastatic disease of the liver. Drug eluting beads improves the safety and efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The drug eluting bead is given through the catheter directly to the liver tumor. Giving chemotherapy with the bead is more beneficial, as the chemotherapy is gradually released from the beads. Slowly released chemotherapy from the bead destroys the tumor over a greater period of time. Drug eluting beads are new embolic agents that allows the continuous release of chemotherapeutic agents.

The global drug eluting beads market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of drug eluting beads therapy is also expected to drive the growth of the global drug eluting beads market. However, lack of skilled physicians is expected to restrain the market growth.

The global drug eluting beads market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. The number of population with the liver diseases has grown significantly and increasing demand for invasive treatment is expected to drive the growth of drug eluting beads market. In addition, the increasing adoption of this new technology by the patient is also driving the growth of drug eluting beads market.

The global drug eluting beads market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America region dominates the global drug eluting beads market. High adoption of new technologies in the region is expected to be the factor for the growth of drug eluting beads market. Europe is expected to be the second biggest market for the global drug eluting beads market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the moderate growing region in the drug eluting beads market. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also expected to show moderate growth for drug eluting beads market during the forecast period.

The major key players of the global drug eluting beads market are Biocompatibles UK Ltd, BTG International Ltd., Merit Medical Systems, Inc, CeloNova BioSciences, Inc, ABK Biomedical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Surefire Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation and others.