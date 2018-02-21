Computer Aided Detection Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2022

The report on Computer Aided Detection Market by application (breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer, cardiovascular and neurological applications and others), imaging modalities (magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, x-ray imaging, mammography and others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Computer Aided Detection Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 13.5% and 14.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered:

Computer aided detection market is segmented on the basis of application and imaging modalities. On the basis application, the CAD market is segmented as breast cancer, lung cancer, colon/rectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer, cardiovascular and neurological applications and others (including musculoskeletal, oncological medical fields, other cancers). On the basis of imaging modalities, the market is segmented as magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, X-Ray imaging, mammography, tomosynthesis, and others (including nuclear imaging and CT).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides analysis of the world computer aided detection market covering geographic areas such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. In 2015 the world computer aided detection market was dominated by North America due to significant demand for CAD in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia – Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rapid growth in emerging economies such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The major companies covered in the report include, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc. GE Healthcare Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Invivo Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic Inc., iCAD, Inc., and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of computer aided detection globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of computer aided detection. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2022. We also have highlighted future trends in the computer aided detection market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to aided detection market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the aided detection market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on aided detection market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the computer aided detection market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.