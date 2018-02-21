Coal Water Slurry Market- Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2023

This report studies the Coal Water Slurry market. Coal-water slurry fuel is a combustible mixture of fine coal particles suspended in water. It can be used to power boilers, gas turbines, diesel engines and heating and power stations. A coal-water slurry fuel is defined by a number of factors including its viscosity, particle size, rate of sedimentation, ignition temperature (800850 C [1,4701,560 F]), combustion temperature (9501,150 C [1,7402,100 F]), ash content and calorific value (37004700 kcal/kg). Coal-water slurry fuel is fire-proof and explosion-proof. Ash content of less than ten percent is desirable for boilers. For diesel engines, there is no limit.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Coal Water Slurry in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Datong Huihai

• Mao Ming Clean Energy

• EET GmbH

• MeiKe Clean New Energy

• 81 LiaoYuan

• Sanrang Jieneng

• Tai An Xinhuanneng

• Xinwen Milling

• Pingxiang Shui Mei Jiang

• Cynergi Holding

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• High Concentration CWS

• Medium Concentration CWS

• Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Coal Water Slurry Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High Concentration CWS

1.2.2 Medium Concentration CWS

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Electric Power Industry

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Metal Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

…

