BSI confirms high image quality of LIVETOUCH QUATTRO

Jena, Thuringia (webnewswire) February 21, 2018 – Jena – The image quality of the tenprint scanner from German biometrics company JENETRIC meets the highest requirements. This is now officially certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). As a manufacturer-independent entity the BSI tested and certified the image quality of the LIVETOUCH QUATTRO in accordance with the strict Technical Guideline TR-03121 for biometrics in sovereign applications.

This is an important signal for public administrations. A standardized and consistently high image quality is a prerequisite for the sovereign capture and comparison of fingerprints, for example, by registration offices, the police or foreign ministries.

Roberto Wolfer, CEO of JENETRIC, emphasizes: “JENETRIC pursues a clear goal: the highest image quality combined with the simplest operation of fingerprint scanners. After our fingerprint scanner was the first device based on the innovative optical TFT technology to be certified by the FBI in 2015, we are pleased the BSI has further confirmed the high image quality of the new technology.”

The LIVETOUCH QUATTRO is so far the only fingerprint scanner with optical TFT technology, which has been certified by the BSI. This guarantees the captured fingerprints meet the high quality standards of the authorities. Highest quality has been an important parameter in the development of JENETRIC products right from the very beginning. In conjunction with an operation that requires no assistance from civil servants, the devices are predestined for the use in the authorities: They facilitate the work of the officers and guide the user through the capture process without compromising on fingerprint quality.

In addition to the BSI-certified LIVETOUCH QUATTRO, JENETRIC also offers modules and mobile products based on the innovative capture technology, for which the certification by the BSI is also strived for.

For more information visit www.jenetric.com

JENETRIC with offices in Germany and the USA was founded in Jena, Germany, a location famous for cutting edge optical technology, by engineers with long-time experience in fingerprint technology while JENETRIC specializes in the development of biometric systems. The multidisciplinary team includes hardware and software specialists as well as production and sales professionals. JENETRIC is pursuing a holistic approach to its product development which is clearly geared towards customer requirements, with the ambitious goal of improving living and working conditions through the use of biometric systems.

