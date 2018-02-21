Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Segment by Application, Size, Overview, Demand, Gross Margin and Forecast To 2023

“Automotive electronics industry is in constant evolution, making the car always safer, greener and more enjoyable to drive.

Vehicle-to-X refers to an intelligent transport system where all vehicles and infrastructure systems are interconnected with each other.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delphi (Aptiv)

Continental AG

Denso

Cohda

Kapsch

…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

V2V

V2I

V2P

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Road Safety Service

Automatic Parking System

Emergency Vehicles

Auto Car Service

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X), with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

…

