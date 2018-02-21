Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Industry 2023

The report on Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market by product type (pharmaceuticals and supplements), by distribution channels (veterinary hospitals, drugstores, and some others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 2.0% to 2.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Stringent regulations regarding the pharmaceutical products and supplements is a major restraint for the market. Availability of alternative betting and gambling avenues affect the equine related industries in matured economies and it is expected to be a restraint for the growth for global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market. Expansion of horse racing in certain geographical regions is expected to provide opportunities for major players the global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market to expand. However, the decrease in breeding of horses has led to a decrease in population of horses and it is expected to remain as a major challenge for global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market by product type, distribution channels and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals and supplements. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as veterinary hospitals, drugstores, and some others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. With the presence of 10 million horses and as one of the horse exporting nations in the world, USA drives the North American equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market. Traditional horseracing and equestrian nations such as Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland and United Kingdom drives the growth of European pharmaceuticals and supplements market, as there is demand for pharmaceuticals and supplements products for providing best care for the racing horses in the region. Moreover, the major horse exporting nations such as Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, France and United Kingdom spend heavily on quality equine pharmaceuticals and supplements products. Adoption of horses’ welfare measures by European parliament is expected to provide a

positive outlook for the European pharmaceuticals and supplements market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest growing equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market, due to the expansion of horseracing and other horse related activities in countries such as China, Australia and Newzealand. China drives the growth of the Asia-pacific market with significant import of horses from other regions for racing and other activities. With the presence of major horse racing events like Dubai World cup, the growth of horse breeding and other equine related sporting and non-sporting sectors are significant in the Middle East and it is expected to drive the growth of the equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market in Middle East. Horse breeding in countries such as Uruguay to cater the horse racing industry in Middle East and other regions drives the growth of the Latin American equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market. Horse exporting nations such as South Africa drive the African equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market.

Companies Profiled:

Affymetrix,

Bayer Animal Health,

Boehringer Ingelheim,

Celltrion Inc,

Elanco Animal Health,

Merck Animal Health,

Merial,

Novartis Animal Health,

Vetoquinol and Zoetis.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of equine pharmaceuticals and supplements globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of equine pharmaceuticals and supplements. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.