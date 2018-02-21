Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2017-2022 – bioMrieux, BD, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, and Bio-Rad are dominating

The report “Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application”highlights key dynamics of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.

Segmentation based on Type includes

Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing

Other Susceptibility Testing

Segmentation based on Application includes

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Epidemiology

Other Applications

Key Players in Market

Biom?rieux

Danaher

BD

Thermo Fisher

Bio-Rad

Hi-Media

Merlin

Liofilchem

Accelerate Diagnostics

Alifax

Creative Diagnostics

Merck Group

Synbiosis

Bioanalyse

Zhuhai Dl Biotech

Table of Contents:

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

1.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Type

1.3.1 Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

1.3.2 Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

1.3.3 Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing

1.3.4 Other Susceptibility Testing

1.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Clinical Diagnostics

1.4.2 Drug Discovery and Development

1.4.3 Epidemiology

1.4.4 Other Applications

2 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Biom?rieux

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Danaher

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 BD

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Thermo Fisher

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Bio-Rad

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Hi-Media

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Merlin

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Liofilchem

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Accelerate Diagnostics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Alifax

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Creative Diagnostics

3.12 Merck Group

3.13 Synbiosis

3.14 Bioanalyse

3.15 Zhuhai Dl Biotech

……………

