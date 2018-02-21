Agricultural Adjuvants Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Adjuvants are commonly used in modern agriculture to improve the performance of products used for crop protection. Adjuvants improve the cost-effectiveness of the products used for crop protection by extending the length of time the active ingredients in these products are active. Examples of agricultural adjuvants include activator adjuvants, utility adjuvants, and others. The main purpose of activator adjuvants is to improve the activity of the pesticide product whereas utility adjuvants are tank mixed in the spray solution to improve and enhance the spray application process.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global agricultural adjuvants market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Dow Corning Corp. (U.S.), Croda International PLC (U.K), Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland), Adjuvant Plus Inc. (Canada), Helena Chemical (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Huntsman Corp. (U.S.)

Market Scenario:

Agricultural adjuvants are used to enhance the efficiency of the pesticides products. Rising demand for agrochemical products is driving the growth of agricultural adjuvants market. The continuous rising population is increasing the demand for high agricultural productivity driving the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market. Increasing awareness among the farmers is further adding fuel to the growth of the market.

Increasing usage of pesticides in agriculture is likely to contribute to the growth of agricultural adjuvants market. Moreover, change in farming practices and technology leading to increasing acceptance of modern farming and protected agriculture is boosting the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market. However, if the agricultural adjuvants are not used properly, they may damage the plants which have limited the usage of this product.

Key Findings:

Farmers are largely accepting surfactants, an activator adjuvant

The bio-based agricultural adjuvants is anticipated to surge the market growth over the forecast period

Segments:

Agricultural adjuvants market is segmented on the basis of types such as activator adjuvants, utility adjuvants, and others. Among them, the activator adjuvants are anticipated to be dominating the market. Increased demand for natural surfactants is majorly contributing to the growth of activator adjuvants market.

Based on the application, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Among all, the herbicides segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment based on increasing demand for herbicides in the market. However, the fungicides segment is anticipated to have a steady growth over the coming years.

On the basis of crop type, agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into grains & cereals, oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among all, cereals & grains being the staple food in many developing countries, this segment is dominating the market. However, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. The U.S. and Canada are the major contributors in North America to the agricultural adjuvants market. Strict government regulations regarding food safety are driving the agricultural adjuvants market in this region. Spain and Germany are the major contributors to the agricultural adjuvants in the European region

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for agricultural adjuvants market. Growing agricultural practices in India, China, Japan and Indonesia is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants in this region. In rest of the world, Brazil is anticipated to account for the major share of agricultural adjuvants market.