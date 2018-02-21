Access Control as a Service Market Set to See Steady Expansion During 2017 – 2022

Market Highlights

Access control as a service is a combination of access control with software as a service, where the SaaS principles are applied to access control. The end users claim to benefit from minimum upfront cost, monthly subscription fee, lower maintenance cost, remote support and assistance, web browser application, and convenient security. Access control as a service is generally deployed on cloud servers because of its pricing feature. The access control as a service can be priced on a subscription basis or pay as usage. One of the major factors that tend organizations to implement the access control as a service is to improve the physical security along with business processes and end user experience. Because of high speed of implementation, highly customized pre-configured system and efficient technical knowledge are some of the factors that fuel the access control as a service to grow. However, the access control as a service is a time consuming process of setting rules and duties for individual organization is restraining the growth of the market.

Johnson Controls secures Oman Airports with CEM Systems AC2000 Airport access control system. Johnson Controls announces that the aviation specific CEM Systems AC2000 Airport access control system has been selected to secure Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport, Oman. AC2000 Airport access control solution with intelligent CEM Systems, IP card readers and CEM Systems S3040 portable hand-held readers will ensure the highest levels of integrated security, and provide a solution that goes beyond security by helping in airport operations

Major Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Datawatch Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Cloudastructure Inc. (U.S.),

Jhonson controls Inc.. (U.S.),

M3T Corporation (U.S.),

Centrify Corporation (U.S.),

IBM Corporation(U.S.)

Symantec Corporation(U.S.)

AIT Ltd. (U.K.),

The global Access Control As A Service Market is expected to grow from USD ~0.50 Billion in 2016 to USD ~1 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 17%.

Industry News

December 2017, Oracle Expands Security Portfolio with New Capabilities and Partner Program Designed to Help Organizations Detect and Protect Against Threats. This expanded portfolio includes new capabilities to help enterprises, manage and certify user identities, application and confidential data, more securely, and through a richer consumerized experience. Oracle’s integrated suite is designed to enable customers to quickly adapt their security and operational posture as their risk landscape changes. The company believes to achieve this by improvising access control, more specifically, data access control for IT enterprises. Oracle also plans to integrate machine learning to potentially help thwart attacks, and reduce detection window from months to minutes and quickly address security breaches and performance outages.

December, 2017, SkyFidelity Introduces Voice Activated Thermostat. A subsidiary of SkyFidelity, TriCascade Inc, an Internet of Things (IoT) technology company has created a smart Thermostat device, allowing consumers to use voice activated commands to control residential temperature. The device provides an ability to provide both mobile app and voice activated controls. The device can be controlled by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth by smartphones, allowing consumers to have better access control. The company also plans to integrate the thermostat control with overall access control by smartphone application towards smart homes.

December, 2017, Suprema wins security award for its biometric access control solutions. Suprema has been recognized in A&S’s 2017 Security 50 rankings for the seventh year in a row. Suprema moved from 31st to 30th with 2016 annual revenue of US$66.2M and is the only dedicated biometrics company among the ‘Access Control Product Group’. Suprema ranked 4th in Access Control rankings after multi-nationals including Assa Abloy, Allegion and Nedap. The company claims to focus on user convenience from technological advancement while user acceptance is rapidly growing with widespread of biometrics enabled smartphones.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service: managed, hosted, hybrid.

Segmentation by Deployment: on premise, on cloud

Segmentation by Application: Network access control, data access control

Segmentation by Device: Biometric, smart card access, identity management solution

Segmentation by Type: Discretionary, non-discretionary.

Segmentation by Vertical: Social media, manufacturing, utilities, government bodies, commercial, cooling & lighting.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The increasing concern of organizations about losing their control over its outsourced data and security & storage of the data are leading more companies to adopt access control as a service. By geography, the market analysis is done into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Because of the large presence of organizations in information & technology sector reside in countries like the U.S, Canada, the U.K, and Germany among others, the North American region is dominating the market of Access control as a service. Additionally, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. The region includes countries like China, India and Japan having more number of small and medium enterprises, and because of the cheaper adoption of access control as a service on cloud servers, the market is expected to grow at a fast rate.

