A torch towards Women Security

Bangalore – On the Independence Day, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with these words – that he wants to build a New India – an India which is free from poverty, communalism, social evils such as rapes, murders and ensures equality and shows respect to our women and sisters of the nation. But how far has the nation decided to adopt the New India? How far our women are secured? Let’s have a look at the grassroots level of one of the prime constituency of one of the most poll bounding state, Karnataka which is heading towards the Vidhan Soudha elections.

The burning issue which has been faced in large number by Indian women is harassment and molestation. The tradition and culture of India are considered old and great all over the world where people worship female goddess., saints, and poets. Though India is the largest democracy in the world, however, there is a large amount of backwardness in awareness for the safety.

Mahadevpura a poll bounded constituency in Karnataka situated in the northern part of Bangalore is known as a major technology hub in the recent years. The constituency is known for its growing literacy rate. Ironically, it is now known more for its growing crime rates in the city. Unlike other parts of Bangalore, Mahadevpura is facing some severe threats towards women and resident safety. Being an IT hub, the workforce in the companies are majorly from other states and to provide safety and security to these migrants is a state subject.

Today the state of the art is such that fear of the safety of our daughters or sisters has become a major issue. Mahadevpura has certain areas where street lights either lack the connectivity or lack its presence! Complaints in the Police are registered but no actions are taken, laws are made just to be heard in books. That is when we here slogans of Hosa Karnataka and Nava Karnataka Nirmana amidst all such burning issues.

The streets leading to lack of safety and awareness about the women security say it for the Girls who are been staying in those areas from different age groups or staying independently in PG. Though they are staying in the guarded localities, the threat of men still wanders who keep a close watch on them. These men would not be the resident of these areas but the cab drivers who tend to get personal details easily will then harass our daughters and sisters through vulgar SMS and fake calls.

The rising technology is leading towards the threat and many crimes. Security of women in India is a rising concern and is becoming the most discussed topic. Crime mongers can get personal details from the online applications or there are men who commit crime working with service providers like food delivery and local travel apps. Large public outrage does not lead to any justice or law for the safety of the women in India for both urban and rural areas. One study states, ‘Nearly four out of five women in India have faced public harassment ranging from staring, insults and wolf-whistling to being followed, groped or even raped.’

India is on an all-time rise in terms of political confidence, foreign direct investments and in terms of ease of doing business as well. But the problems affecting to ease of living for the aam janta is still far away from getting addressed. Mr.Rahul Gandhi talks about women empowerment, but women never got empowered under Congress Raj! Prime Minister, Narendra Modi talks about the Gujarat Model of women safety but not much of it can be observed on the ground. Winds of change are blowing fast and how – is it telling us about a change for something new – a new face, a new identity or a new party?! Let’s wait as the show unfolds in poll bounded Mahadevpura constituency soon