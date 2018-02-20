Submersible Pumps For Mining Sector Market Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2023

Market Highlights

The Global Submersible Pumps for Mining Sector Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of submersible pumps for mining sector market is influenced by growing urban population, rapid industrialization, and huge investments for infrastructure development in the region. Moreover, submersible pumps are waterproof and prevent leakage of the liquid or electric charge when the pumps are immersed in liquid. Additionally, these pumps do not need extra space or utility room for their existence and can be immersed deeper in the liquid unlike any other pumps. Whereas, high cost of the submersible pumps & other substitute pumps, act as a major restraint for the growth of the market. Global Submersible Pumps for Mining Sector Market is expected to grow with ~5.38% CAGR during the forecast period

The Key Players of Global Submersible Pumps for Mining Sector Market includes

Xylem Inc. (U.S.),

Grundfos Group (Demark),

KSB Aktiengesellschaft (Germany),

Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland),

Ebara Corporation (Japan),

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden),

Flowserve Corporation (U.S.),

The Weir Group Plc. (Scotland),

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis:

The development of new and diversified technologies, is creating exciting opportunities within the mining industry. Global demand for submersible pumps is increasing due to infrastructural development activities worldwide. Submersible centrifugal pumps with an electric drive is another type of pump used in oil production and vertical pumping of water. Submersible pumps with hydraulic drive and piston type, are also used in some countries. Ever increasing energy demand, increasing offshore new exploration, and production activities, increase investments in oil and gas industry and growth in agriculture and other industries, are driving the market. However, environmental issues and costs associated with operations are restraining the growth market. In terms of geographic regions, APAC will have the highest contribution to the submersible pump market during the forecast period. The region’s lead in the market is attributed to the major factors such as rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the major developing economies including China and India.

By well type

Borehole pump also known as bore pump and well pump. It is one of the important types of the submersible pump, used to control water and liquid supply for residential and non-residential purposes. It is designed for borehole and submersible pressure system which varies depending upon the depth of the hole. It is mounted horizontally and can also be powered by diesel and solar. The bore well submersible pump segment is expected to witness robust growth, over the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global submersible pumps for mining sector market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Submersible pumps for mining sector market by its product and region.

By Well Type

Open Well

Bore Well

By Pump Stage

Single Stage

Multi stage

By Power Ratings

High Power

Medium Power

Low power

