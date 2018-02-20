Sports Turf Market Forecast to 2022: World Industry Growth, Share, Size and Trends

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 United States Sports Turf Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Sports Turf market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in United States, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In United States market, the top players include

• Shaw Sports Turf

• Ten Cate

• Hellas Construction

• FieldTurf

• SportGroup Holding

• ACT USA Sports

• Controlled Products

• Sprinturf

• CoCreation Grass

• Domo Sports Grass

• TurfStore

• Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

• DuPont

• Challenger Industires

• Mondo S.p.A.

• Polytan GmbH

• Sports Field Holdings

• Taishan

• ForestGrass

Split by product types/category, covering

• PE Sports Turf

• PP Sports Turf

• Nylon Sports Turf

• Others

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

• Football Stadium

• Baseball Stadium

• Tennis & Paddle Stadium

• Multisport Stadium

• American Football

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Sports Turf Market Overview

2 United States Sports Turf Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

3 United States Sports Turf Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 United States Sports Turf Players Profiles and Sales Data

5 United States Sports Turf Market Forecast (2017-2022)

6 Production Cost Analysis of Sports Turf

7 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9 Market Influences Factors Analysis

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

