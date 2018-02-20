Refinery Catalyst Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The Global Refining Catalyst Industry refines more than 85 million barrels of crude oil every day in order to meet the surging demand for petroleum products. Steady production and sales of automobiles and increasing industrial activity provides strong baseline factors that support growth in the market. Increasingly stringent fuel and environmental regulations, heavier crudes and feedstock, and soaring energy demand have created complex, and sometimes conflicting, challenges for refiners operating hydro processing units. In response, many refiners are building new licensed units or revamping their existing facilities. Many refinery catalyst manufacturer provide customers with an optimized hydroprocessing solution from their extensive, leading-edge technology design portfolio. Refining catalyst are a crucial components in the processing of highly valued petrochemicals, gasoline, diesel and other fuels.

Currently, the refinery catalyst market is in the growth stage. This is due to the global increase in energy consumption, rising demand for petroleum derivatives and stringent environmental regulations. However, the diminishing crude oil reserves will hinder the global refinery catalyst growth rate.

Key Players

The key players of global refinery catalyst market are

Albemarle Corporation (U.S),

R. Grace & Co. (U.S),

Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark),

Honeywell, Uop LLC. (U.S),

Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. (U.S),

Axens SA (France),

BASF SE (Germany),

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) (China),

Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S)

Asia-Pacific region market is expected to grow at the fastest rate

Asia-Pacific region is the leading market for Refinery Catalysts market and is followed by North-America. The overall growth in refinery infrastructure and increase in fuel consumption in the countries such as India and China, is driving the market for refinery catalysts. The Asia-Pacific refinery catalyst market is most prominently driven due to large scale refining activities, so fulfill the growing energy consumption.

Metals segment by ingredient in global refinery catalyst is expected to grow at the fastest rate

Based on ingredients, metals segment contributed for the largest market share of the refinery catalyst market. This growth can be credited to the growing use of metals for hydrocracking and hydrotreating to eradicate undesirable impurities and production of dangerous gases into the environment. Strict ecological regulations framed to reduce air pollution by diminishing the sulfur content in the gasoline and ultra-low sulfur content in diesel are further projected to drive the demand for metals in the refinery catalyst market.

