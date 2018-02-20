Power MOSFET Market: Demand for P-Channel Power MOSFETs to Gain Traction

​Increasing sales of electronic devices calls for upsurge in the demand for key components and semiconductor devices. Components consisting metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors play a key role in the operational workflow of an electronic device. With changing requirements of electronic devices with respect to power consumption, a wide range of power MOSFETs are being developed across the globe. Being compact and miniaturized, the design and development of power MOSFETs remains complicated. Companies namely, Renesas, Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Hitachi, Toshiba, Bosch, STMicrorlectronics, Raytheon, and Sumitomo Electric are observed as the leading developers of power MOSFETs across the globe.

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report, these companies are expected to actively instrument the growth of the global power MOSFET market during the forecast period, 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, power MOSFET made by these companies and sold across the globe will bring in nearly US$ 12.6 Bn in revenues. The study projects that over the forecast period, the global power MOSFET market will grow at a robust CAGR of 7.8%. The demand for power MOSFETs is expected to high in developed markets such as North America and Europe, however, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will register highest growth in terms of regions.

APEJ Power MOSFET Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Bn Value By 2026-end

The report has projected that the APEJ power MOSFET market will represent the highest and the fastest revenue growth over the forecast period. In 2017 and beyond, power MOSFET sold in the APEJ region will account for more than half of the revenues procured in the global market. Over the forecast period, the APEJ power MOSFET market will expand at a CAGR of 8.6%. Majority of power MOSFETs sold in the global market will be produced in the APEJ countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Brimming sales of electronic devices, favorable industrial regulations, and relatively simplified procurement of raw materials will continue to bolster the growth of APEJ power MOSFET market.

High Demand for P-Channel Power MOSFET

The report has further revealed that sales of P-channel power MOSFETs will outpace the sales of N-channel power MOSFETs. In 2017, P-channel power MOSFETs sold in the global market brought in nearly US$ 4 Bn in revenues. The demand for N-channel power MOSFET is expected to dwindle towards the latter half of the forecast period. With respect to power ratings, the report estimates an impressive growth for power MOSFETs developed on medium power rating. By 2026, medium power rating is expected to register nearly 40% share of revenues being procured in the global power MOSFET market.

EV and EHV Components to Represent Leading Application Segment

Through 2026, EV and EHV components will be the largest application for power MOSFET. The report also reveals that lighting production applications and telecom equipment applications of power MOSFETs will register rapid growth in terms of revenues. On the basis of technology, the report estimates that SiC technology will bring in over US$ 8.1 Bn revenue by 2026-end. The report further reveals a steadfast traction for power MOSFETs developed on GaN technology.

