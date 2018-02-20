Opportunities for automotive turbocharger to reach $19.5 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive turbocharger market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarkets. The global automotive turbocharger market is expected to reach an estimated $19.5 billion by 2021. The global automotive turbocharger market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing trends towards engine downsizing, stringent government emission norms for fuel efficiency, growth of the global automotive production, and consumer concerns about fuel efficiency.

In this market, the major segments include wastegate, variable geometry turbocharger, and twin turbo. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the twin turbo technology segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive turbocharger market, the wastegate segment is expected to remain the largest market. There is continuous implementation of fuel emission regulations in developing regions and increasing awareness about fuel efficiency among customers, which leads to increased use of this technology in commercial vehicles, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to stringent carbon emission regulations by NHTSA. These regulations force OEMs to look for innovations to achieve engine downsizing. Also, consumer awareness of fuel efficiency is leading to the use of turbochargers in gasoline vehicles and increasing investment by the industry players within the North America region.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for turbochargers in China, India, Japan, and the US.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development to produce higher power output turbochargers with lower emission levels. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for customers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of electric turbocharger and development of ball bearing turbocharger. BorgWarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, Cummins Inc., and Mitsubishi heavy Industries are the major turbocharger supplies in the global automotive turbocharger market. Of these, several are seeking mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to drive growth.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive turbocharger market by technology, fuel type, end user, vehicle type and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global automotive turbocharger market by product type, end user, vehicle type and region, as follows:

By Technology ($ billion from 2010 to 2021):

• Wastegate

• Variable Geometry Turbocharger

• Twin Turbo

By Fuel Type ($ billion from 2010 to 2021):

• Diesel

• Gasoline

By Vehicle Types ($ billion from 2010 to 2021):

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial vehicle (HCV)

By End User ($ billion from 2010 to 2021):

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Region ($ billion from 2010 to 2021):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 207-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Mass Transportation, Transportation Market Report, SWOT Matrix, Due Diligence and Mergers & Acquisitions.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive turbocharger market by technology (Wastegate, Variable Geometry Turbocharger, and Twin Turbo), fuel type (Diesel and Gasoline), end-user (OEM and Aftermarket), vehicle type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q. 5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q. 6. What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q. 7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q. 8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q. 9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q. 10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by materials / product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?