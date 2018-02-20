Nylon String Trimmer Lin Market Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast To 2022

“The cutting line in a string trimmer does all of the hard work, slicing through tough weeds and grass. This trimmer line is hard enough to cut through grasses, but soft enough to break against harder objects such as rocks, metal and fence posts.

Nylon String Trimmer Line is the String Trimmer Line made of nylon.

Nylon`is the typical material used in trimmer lines. They are synthetic, hardened monofilaments that can be used for almost all weed-cutting tasks. It also makes a great trimming line if you use the correct line diameter and shape. Trimmer lines made of nylon make a perfect gardening tool for beginners and professionals alike.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nylon String Trimmer Line in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rotary（Desert&Maxpower）

Blount (Oregon)

ECHO

Husqvarna AB (RedMax)

Arnold

DEWALT

STIHL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Round

Multi-sided

Twisted

Serrated

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nylon String Trimmer Line market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nylon String Trimmer Line Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Nylon String Trimmer Line, with sales, revenue, and price of Nylon String Trimmer Line, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nylon String Trimmer Line, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

