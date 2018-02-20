Make Your Wedding Cards Come Alive with SMACAR

SMACAR Solutions inked a deal with a designer wedding cards company to provide personalized wedding experiences using augmented reality (AR).

Chennai, India, February 6, 2018 – Wedding cards are an integral part of a wedding. Add a dash of tech to the wedding invitations and make your guests go WOW.

Lavish weddings planned and executed on an extravagant scale and held for many days which comprises of pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding rituals have become the norm today with everyone vying to be the talk of the town with their dream weddings. People are ensuring everything pertaining to the wedding has to be extravagant starting with the invitations they send to their guests. Many are opting for designer wedding cards to match the lavishness of their extravagant dream weddings.

Now you can use augmented reality to enhance your wedding invitations by adding a personal touch to them and an additional charisma by bringing them to life.

How does it Work?

SMACAR, a template based versatile augmented reality app by SMACAR solutions enables users to view the digital content in various pre-defined formats overlaid on wedding cards when scanned through the app. SMACAR revamps your wedding invitations to provide mesmerizing experiences to your guests.

“We are thrilled to have inked a deal with a designer wedding cards company,” said Hari Unnikrishnan, SMACAR’s CEO. “People can invite guests to their wedding with personalized messages or videos through AR integrated wedding cards. This will add a new dimension to their wedding invitations and doubles the WOW factor for their lavish weddings by making it an affair to remember.”