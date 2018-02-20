Lithography Equipment Market: Movement toward New Innovations in Lithography Entails New Challenges & Opportunities

​As cost of developing new lithography equipment is high, the global lithography equipment market is characterized accordingly based on presence of a few predominant suppliers. The market is densely marked with presence of prominent vendors accounting major shares of the market. A new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has profiled key players supporting expansion of the global lithography equipment market, which include Screen, Orbotech, USHIO, ORC, ASML, EVG, Rudolph, SMEE, Nikon, Cannon, SUSS, and Ultratech.

According to a report newly developed by Transparency Market Research, the global market for lithography equipment will exhibit an impressive double-digit CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. More than US$ 600 Mn revenues are estimated to be gained from worldwide sales of lithography equipment by 2026-end.

Growing Requirement for Semiconductor ICs Driving Demand for Lithography Equipment

There has been a widespread adoption of lithography equipment for printing complicated circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. As printing involves huge capital investment, manufacturers are focusing on using lithography equipment as a cost-efficient enhancement in the production technology. Trailing growth of the electronics industry, there has been a rise in requirement for semiconductor ICs for use in multiple areas including memory devices, consumer electronic devices, communication, and sensor devices. This has created demand for effective and affordable printing equipment for fabrication of ICs such as lithography equipment. The focus of making innovations in lithography equipment, has created new opportunities and challenges. Manufacturers of semiconductors are therefore seeking improvements that would potentially help in realizing future technologies.

Manufacturing of chips has been all about making alterations or shrinking the design of chip sizes. The semiconductor & electronics industry has witnessed a remarkable growth historically, sustained by continuous reduction in cost per function of integrated circuits (ICs). Production of ICs with comparatively higher circuit densities along with enhancements in their design has been linked with the development of more compact & affordable ICs capable of performing wider range of functions with lower power consumption at relatively higher speeds. Such long-term trends are anticipated to prevail in the upcoming years, accompanied by constant demand for fabrication equipment such as the lithography equipment capable of manufacturing advanced ICs effectively and efficiently in high volumes at affordable costs.

Advanced Packaging to Remain Largest Application of Lithography Equipment

In terms of revenues, advanced packaging is estimated to remain the largest application of lithography equipment, trailed by LED devices. However, revenues from lithography equipment use for LED devices will increase at a comparatively higher CAGR than those from advanced packaging through 2026. In addition, revenues from application of lithography equipment for MEMS devices will reflect the fastest expansion through 2026.

On the basis of packaging platform, 3D WLP segment will remain the leading revenue contributor to the global lithography equipment market. 3D IC and flip chip bumping are also expected to gain major revenue share of the market during the forecast period. Revenues from glass panel imposer and FO WKP panel packaging platforms of lithography equipment will increase relatively faster in the market through 2026. In addition revenues from flip chip bumping and 2.5D interposer are projected to register a parallel rise through 2026.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is slated to remain the fastest expanding as well as the most remunerative market for lithography equipment. Sales of lithography equipment in Japan will register a CAGR second to that of APEJ, making the region the second most lucrative market for lithography equipment by 2026-end. North America will also remain financially worthwhile for expansion of the market, with revenues from the region forecast to reach approximately US$ 80 Mn by 2026-end.

Mask aligner is expected to remain the dominant technology in the global lithography equipment market, in terms of revenues. Laser direct imaging will also remain a major revenue contributor to the market. However, revenues from laser ablation technology will register the fastest expansion through 2026.

