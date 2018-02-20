How Network Security Firewalls Market will Grow in Future? FMI Research Offers Insights

The growing use of web applications and the increasing demand for advanced security services to mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks are factors which are fueling the growth of Network Security Firewalls market. Due to growing momentum of interconnected devices, the risk of security is increased and in order to protect the data and information from security breaches and cyber-attacks the adoption of network security firewalls is increasing in various enterprises and this ultimately driving the growth of network security firewalls. Also, the adoption of network security firewalls for cloud technology is also fueling the growth of network security firewalls market.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5481

Now a days, most of the medium and large-scale organization has a presence on internet and has an organizational network connected to it. Therefore, network security firewalls are used to maintain network security between the outside internet and the internal network in order to protect the business against fraud and data breaches. Also, network security firewalls helps enterprises in securing communication pathway from unauthorized access and data misuse and due to this the network security firewalls market is growing at a rapid pace.

Network Security Firewalls Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

The advancement in the security management services is the primary growth factor which is driving the growth of Network Security Firewalls market. Also, increasing number mobile threat issues in the enterprises is also supporting the rapid adoption of network security firewalls market. Moreover, to handle serious and highly variable risk associated with an exposed security posture, the need of Network Security Firewalls is increasing rapidly.

Apart from this, increasing adoption of network security firewalls by various enterprises in order to protect their data and information from cyber-attacks is also driving the growth of network security firewalls market.

Restraints

The key challenge in the network security firewalls market is the vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Also, the device and system compatibility is also a major challenge which may hamper the growth of Network Security Firewalls market. Moreover, the lack of preventive firewall maintenance among telecom organizations is also one of the factor which may hampers the growth of network security firewalls market.

Network Security Firewalls Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Network Security Firewalls market on the basis of solution type:

On the basis of solution, Network Security Firewalls can be segmented as SMS Firewall and Signalling firewall. Among this, SMS firewall segment is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of telecom organizations that are adopting A2P (Application-to-person) messaging solutions.

Segmentation of Network Security Firewalls market on the basis of deployment type:

On the basis of deployment type, Network Security Firewalls can be segmented as Cloud and On-premise. Among these, On-premise segment is expected to capture the largest market due to increasing adoption of on-premises deployment in various businesses.

Network Security Firewalls Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Network Security Firewalls market includes SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cellusys, Symsoft, Openmind Networks, Tata Communications, ANAM Technologies, AMD Telecom, Adaptive Mobile, Infobip, and others

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5481

Network Security Firewalls Market: Regional Overview

On the geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture largest and fastest growing network security firewalls market in terms of revenue, owing to rapid advancement in mobile security technologies and presence of various key players in the region. APAC and MEA are also anticipated to witness the high growth rates in the Network Security Firewalls Market over the next coming years due to increasing number of smart phones and rapid adoption of Network Security Firewalls in various enterprises in the region.