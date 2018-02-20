Gomera Apartments Offers Accommodations for Holidaymakers

The family-run apartment owners offer convenient accommodations for guests wishing to make the most of their holiday in La Gomera at the Gomera Apartments.

[LA GOMERA, 19/02/2018] – British holidaymakers need not worry about looking for a place to stay in La Gomera, says Gomera Apartments. The family-owned business offers a unique range of accommodations on the island. Travellers can take their pick from its selection of apartments, penthouses and villas for rent.

Located off the northwest coast of Africa, the Canary Islands have been a favourite destination for vacationers for years. Its sub-tropical climate makes it a popular vacation spot during winter breaks or holidays in the summer. According to the local property owner, the island is an ideal getaway for people who wish to escape the “hustle and bustle of places like Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.”

To make the most of their trip, travellers can turn to Gomera Apartments for suites or apartments that suit their needs.

Villas and Apartments for Rent

The business’s apartments are privately owned by it or sublet through www.gomeraapartments.com on behalf of local property owners. Each apartment is located in the heart of San Sebastian where guests can enjoy the breath-taking view from their windows.

Gomera Apartments also boasts modern, clean, and comfortable properties that house at least two to eight guests. Some units also come with large terraces complete with tables, chairs and sun loungers for “long, lazy afternoons or warm evenings with a glass of local wine,” says the accommodation provider on their site.

Personalised Services

The family-owned business prioritises customer satisfaction. Apart from offering assistance during the booking stage, it also offers personalised services during the guests’ stay. Gomera Apartment’s staff will meet travellers at the ferry terminal in San Sebastian to drive them to the villas or apartments.

About Gomera Apartments

Built on good service and customer satisfaction, Gomera Apartments provides a unique choice of quality properties for visitors of La Gomera. The small, family-run business offers a friendly welcome to guests and makes their stay in the island a memorable one. From studios to apartments located near the beach, its various properties meet the varied needs of clients.

Travellers interested in booking an apartment may visit http://gomeraapartments.com for more information.