Global UV Lamps Market Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2025

This Future Market Insights report offers a 10-year forecast for the global UV lamps market between 2015 and 2025. Global UV market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the global UV lamps market over the forecast period.

The report examines the global UV lamps market for the period 2015–2025, with 2014 as the base year, with the primary objective being to offer updates and insights on the various advancements in the UV lamps market.

UV lamps are basic lamps that emit ultraviolet radiation with a wavelength ranging between 400 nm and 100nm. UV light is basically classified into three wavelength: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. This report covers the UV-C section of the UV lamps market. UV-C, or also known as germicidal UV, basically ranges between 100 nm and 280 nm, and its purpose is to disinfect or deactivate the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens in air, water, and various surfaces, thus inhibiting their ability to multiply.

In the next section, FMI covers performance of the global UV lamps market in terms of overall market revenue split. This section also includes analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand side. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is also included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

We have segmented the market on the basis of lamp type into UV mercury lamp (low-pressure, medium-pressure and amalgam mercury lamp) and UV LED. The market is segmented on the basis of end-use application into wastewater treatment, water treatment, air treatment, surface treatment and food and beverages disinfection. Water treatment segment is further sub-segmented into municipal water treatment, residential water treatment, commercial water treatment, industrial process water treatment, pool and spa and others. Air treatment segment is further sub-segmented into healthcare facilities, residential and commercial and others. Food and beverages disinfection segment is sub-segmented into bottled water and other beverages, marinades and brines and surface disinfection of food. All these segments and sub-segments have been included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights revenue generation by region. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the respective UV lamps markets on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses degree at which global drivers are influencing regional markets. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global UV lamps market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various UV lamps segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the UV lamps market.

As previously highlighted, the UV lamps market is split into a number of segments and sub-segments. All the UV lamps market segments and sub-segments in terms of lamp type, end-user application and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is vital for identifying the various key trends in the global UV lamps market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key UV lamps market segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of UV lamps across regions, FMI has developed the UV lamps market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

The competitive landscape has been included in the final part of the report to provide audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the UV lamps product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of manufacturers covered in the report are UV lamps manufacturers and UV equipment manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers, specific to a market segment in the UV lamps market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the UV lamps marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the UV lamps space. Some key players identified in the global UV lamps market are Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma PLC, Heraeus Holding Gmbh, Severn Trent PLC, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, OSRAM GmbH and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

